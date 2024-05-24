Memorial Day travel: Wisconsin construction projects to know about

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of road closures and construction around the state this Memorial Day weekend.

WisDOT said peak travel times are Friday, May 24 from noon to 7 p.m. and Monday, May 27 from 3-7 p.m. All Wisconsin rest areas will be open, offering restrooms and other amentities.

"Millions of drivers will travel on Wisconsin roads this summer to experience all that our state has to offer," WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement.

Most road construction will pause over the holiday weekend to open as many lanes as possible. However, significant road construction projects that may impact Memorial Day weekend travel are divided by region below.

Southeast Wisconsin

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton

Milwaukee County: Motorists should expect various ramp closures and single lane closures along I-43 between Capitol Drive and the Marquette Interchange.

Milwaukee County: At least two lanes remain open in each direction on I-894 between the Mitchell Interchange and 84th Street.

Walworth County: WIS 36, between WIS 36, between Burlington and Lake Geneva , is closed to through traffic. Motorists should follow the signed detour via WIS 11, WIS 83, WIS 50, US 12 and WIS 120.

Northeast Wisconsin

Outagamie and Winnebago counties: Northbound I-41 is reduced to two lanes between Main Street and US 10/WIS 441 in the Fox Valley area. Significant delays are expected and drivers should consider alternate routes. Watch for lane shifts and reduced speed limits.

Outagamie County: WIS 15 is closed to through traffic between US 45 in the city of New London and County T in the village of Hortonville. Traffic is detoured via US 45, County TT and County T.

Outagamie County: WIS 22 is closed at the US 45/WIS 76/WIS 22 intersection in the town of Bear Creek. Traffic detoured via Outagamie County T and Outagamie County O.

Outagamie County: WIS 54 is closed at the WIS 55/County C/Ivory Street intersection in downtown Seymour. Traffic is detoured via WIS 47, Outagamie County G, and Mainline Drive.

Outagamie County: WIS 76 is closed to through traffic between US 45 in the town of Bear Creek and WIS 54 in Shiocton. Follow the detour route via WIS 54 and US 45.

Outagamie County: WIS 76 is closed at the WIS 76 and School Road intersection in Greenville. Traffic is detoured via WIS 96, Outagamie County CB, and WIS 15.

Outagamie County: WIS 96 is closed to through between WIS 55 in Kaukauna and Outagamie County U in Wrightstown. Drivers should follow the signed detour via WIS 55, I-41 and County U.

North Central Wisconsin

Langlade County: WIS 55, south of Hollister, is restricted to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at Nine Mile Creek.

Marathon County: WIS 13 is closed from Spencer to WIS 153. Traffic is detoured via WIS 153 and WIS 97.

Marathon County: Watch for lane closures on WIS 13 in: Colby between Marathon County N and the southern Colby limits; Spencer from WIS 98 to LaSalle Street; and Unity from 2nd Street to northern Unity limits.

Oneida County: US 8 is closed from WIS 17 North to Oneida County P near Rhinelander. Traffic is detoured via Oneida County P and WIS 17.

Outagamie and Waupaca County: WIS 22 and WIS 76 near Bear Creek are closed between US 45 and WIS 54. WIS 76 traffic is detoured via WIS 54 and US 45. WIS 22 traffic is detoured via Waupaca County T, Waupaca County O, and US 45.

Shawano County: WIS 117 is closed between South Street and Shawano County BE near Bonduel. Traffic is detoured via WIS 29, WIS 55, and WIS 52.

Wood County: WIS 80 is closed from the Juneau County Line to Necedah Road near Babcock. Traffic is detoured via WIS 173, WIS 73, WIS 13, and WIS 21.

Wood County: The WIS 173/WIS 80 intersection in Babcock is closed to through traffic. WIS 173 remains open, but traffic cannot travel through the intersection. Through traffic is detoured via WIS 173, WIS 21, and WIS 13.

Wood County: WIS 54/WIS 73 is closed to through traffic from Wisconsin River Drive to Seneca Road near Port Edwards. Local access is maintained for residents and businesses. Through traffic is detoured via WIS 73 and WIS 13.

Northwest Wisconsin

Barron and Washburn counties: Both directions of US 53 traffic are located on the southbound lanes, between 26th Avenue north of Rice Lake to Pine Grover Road south of Sarona. Watch for reduced speed limits.

Bayfield County: WIS 13 in the city of Washburn is closed to traffic from Thompson Road/Charles Street to 2nd Avenue West. Vehicles weighing 20 tons or less are detoured via West Bigelow Street, West Holman Lakeview Drive, Omaha Street East and 1st Avenue West. Vehicles weighing more than 20 tons are detoured via US 2, County A and WIS 13.

Dunn County: WIS 64, from County O north of Boyceville east to the north junction of County W, is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 19, WIS 170, WIS 40 and US 53. WIS 25, which runs north and south through the project limits, remains open to traffic.

Pierce County: WIS 35 is reduced to a single lane of traffic, controlled by temporary traffic signals, between Chestnut and Green streets in Maiden Rock.

Pierce County: WIS 35 is reduced to a single lane of traffic at the Big River Bridge southeast of Prescott controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Pierce County: US 10 from WIS 29/35 in Prescott to the south junction of US 63 west of Ellsworth is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 29/35 and WIS 65.

Washburn County: Both directions of US 53 are located on the southbound lanes between Wildcat Road, southeast of Spooner, and County A. Watch for reduced speed limits.

Southwest Wisconsin

Columbia County: All lanes are open on I-39/90/94 at the WIS 60 interchange near Lodi.

Monroe County: Two lanes remain open in both directions on I-90/94 near Tomah. Watch for reduced speed limits.

Sauk County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction between Wisconsin Dells and Portage. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead with 511 Wisconsin and check their route before traveling.

WisDOT safety reminders