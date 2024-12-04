Wisconsin $1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Lottery announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4 that a winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at El Rey Food Mart on W. Burnham in Milwaukee for the Tuesday, Dec. 3 drawing.
A news release says the winning ticket matched five of five numbers (52-60-61-66-67) but not the Mega Ball (23). In the United States, only three Mega Millions tickets matched five numbers for the Tuesday drawing -- two in Ohio and one in Wisconsin.
The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, Dec. 6 drawing is $579 million making it the tenth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.
The odds of winning a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize are 1:12,607,307. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1:302,575,350.