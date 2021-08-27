Wisconsin Marine OK after being knocked down by Kabul explosion

article

A Wisconsin Marine was knocked down by the concussion of a terror attack at Kabul airport on Thursday, Aug. 26. But he was not hurt according to information from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin).

Steil’s office says the Congressman is friends with the Marine’s father, who lives in Walworth County.

The Marine was stationed in Kabul to assist with the evacuation – and was about 50 meters away from where the explosion happened Thursday. The concussion of the blast knocked him down. But again, he was not hurt.

On Friday morning, Aug. 27, the Marine called his father to say he was alive and not injured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Steil said the father issued the following in a statement:

"While this was great news for my family, I can’t help but to be heartbroken that there is a dad and mom somewhere that got a knock at their door and received bad news. My son is still there proudly executing his mission alongside his brothers and sisters and I will not rest until they are home. Remember that my son and his fellow service members also feel this loss but due to their important and dangerous mission, they cannot grieve yet. Pray for the families of the service members that fell yesterday and for those still in harm's way."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.