Fort McCoy: Wisconsin House delegation visits, provides briefing

article

Rep. Mike Gallagher (WI-08), the Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, visited Fort McCoy on Friday, Aug. 27 with members of Wisconsin’s House delegation.

At Fort McCoy, the members toured the facilities, received a briefing on the operational procedures in place, and learned about steps being taken to process refugees from Afghanistan.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.