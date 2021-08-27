Expand / Collapse search

Fort McCoy: Wisconsin House delegation visits, provides briefing

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 25 mins ago
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Wisconsin delegation provides briefing after visiting Fort McCoy article

Wisconsin delegation provides briefing after visiting Fort McCoy

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Rep. Mike Gallagher (WI-08), the Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, visited Fort McCoy on Friday, Aug. 27 with members of Wisconsin’s House delegation. 

At Fort McCoy, the members toured the facilities, received a briefing on the operational procedures in place, and learned about steps being taken to process refugees from Afghanistan.

This is a developing story.

