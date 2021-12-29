Wisconsin man accused of stabbing woman at Lake Delton hotel

article

Prosecutors in Sauk County have charged a man in connection with a stabbing at a Lake Delton hotel.

The Portage Daily Register reported Tuesday that 26-year-old Darren Rolle of Wisconsin Dells was charged Dec. 17 with battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police to the Malibu Inn on Dec. 15 and told officers Rolle had stabbed her in the shoulder. She said she didn’t know why he attacked her.

Security footage shows Rolle kicking in the woman’s door and throwing punches at her with a knife in his hand, according to the complaint.

Police found a bag of suspected marijuana on Rolle when they interviewed him on Dec. 15.

Rolle is free on a $5,000 signature bond and due to return to court next month. His attorney, listed in court records as public defender Annie Getsinger, didn’t immediately return a message Wednesday.