Wisconsin man allegedly kidnapped woman, arrested in Illinois

A Janesville man was arrested in Illinois early Friday, May 28 after a victim he allegedly kidnapped escaped from a motel and called 911.

Danny Parnell, 45, was already wanted in Wisconsin.

According to the Kanakee County Sheriff's Office, the victim was bound at the ankles and fled to another motel.

Officers found Parnell unconscious in the motel room. A stolen firearm that Parnell allegedly used during the incident was recovered at the scene.

Parnell was taken into custody where he will be arraigned on several charges, including the Wisconsin warrant:

Aggravated unlawful restraint

Aggravated kidnapping with a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

Unlawful use of a weapon/discharge

The case remains under investigation.

Kanakee is located roughly 140 miles southeast of Janesville.

