Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin man accused of killing parents, trial to resume

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - The trial for a Wisconsin man accused of killing his parents is set to resume next week after he contracted COVID-19.

Chandler Halderson’s trial was suspended Tuesday after he was one of 81 Dane County Jail inmates to test positive for the disease. Halderson is vaccinated.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that Judge John Hyland issued an order saying that after a quarantine period no one involved in the trial is showing symptoms and proceedings will resume Monday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jurors were told Tuesday that the trial was suspended because someone involved had tested positive but they weren't told it was Halderson. His attorneys asked the judge not to divulge that out of concerns that jurors might hold their extended service against him.

Prosecutors say the trial could last the rest of the month.

Burger King homicide: 'Staged' robbery led to gunfire, victim in on plan, complaint says
article

Burger King homicide: 'Staged' robbery led to gunfire, victim in on plan, complaint says

The man captured on surveillance video reaching through a drive-thru window at a Milwaukee Burger King restaurant is now charged – and the complaint indicates he, his daughter, and the victim in this case, Niesha Harris-Brazell, were all part of a plan to stage a robbery of the restaurant.

Milwaukee man charged, West Allis fatal hit-and-run crash
article

Milwaukee man charged, West Allis fatal hit-and-run crash

A 54-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with hit-and-run-resulting in death in connection with a crash that killed a woman near 108th and Morgan. The accused is Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez.

COVID test provider closes 1 week for staff training

A COVID-19 test provider operating in the Milwaukee area is at the center of a whirlwind of criticism.