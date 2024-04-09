Wisconsin Lottery: Winning tickets sold in 5 cities across state

article

Wisconsin's lottery delivered big wins in the Powerball, SuperCash! and All or Nothing games.

A news release says for Powerball players, two winning $150,000 Powerball tickets (thanks to the 3X Power Play) were sold at Black River 4 Seasons in Black River Falls and at Kwik Trip in Tomah for the Saturday, April 6 drawing. In addition, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip in New Berlin. All three winning tickets matched four of five numbers (22-27-44-52-69) plus the Powerball (9).

A day later, a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket was sold at R-Store in Stevens Point and a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip in La Crosse and for the Sunday, April 7 SuperCash! and All or Nothing drawings.

The winning All or Nothing ticket matched 0 out of 11 numbers. The winning SuperCash! numbers were (1-3-4-5-7-10).