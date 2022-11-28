Wisconsin Lottery urges responsible gifting this holiday season

article

During this holiday season, the Wisconsin Lottery has joined forces with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University to build awareness that Lottery products are not an appropriate gift for minors.

From Dec. 1-31, Wisconsin will join more than 80 lotteries from across the United States, Canada, and around the world to support the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Lottery, research shows that the earlier a person’s participation or even exposure to gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through a lottery product, given by an adult who is likely unaware of the associated risks.

"Responsible play is a cornerstone of our mission here at the Wisconsin Lottery," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "By ensuring that every Lottery player and retailer does their part to prevent underage gaming this holiday season, we can create a more enjoyable playing experience for everyone."

Individuals struggling with a gambling problem can reach out for confidential help by calling the Problem Gambling Helpline at 800-GAMBLE-5 (800-426-2535) or TEXT 850 888-HOPE (850-888-4673). Information is also available at wi-problemgamblers.org.