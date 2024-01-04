Wisconsin Lottery: $203K Fast Play winner in Pleasant Prairie

article

The Wisconsin Lottery retailer sold a winning $203,343 Fast Play Progressive Jackpot ticket to a customer at a Kwik Trip in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The winning 50X ticket won the player 100% of the Progressive Jackpot instantly.

A news release says unlike other lotto games, the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot can be won as soon as a ticket is purchased. The amount of the Progressive Jackpot won depends on the ticket price purchased by the player – $1 tickets win 10% of the Progressive Jackpot, $2 tickets win 20%, $5 tickets win 50%, and $10 tickets win 100%.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

The odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot are 1 in 240,000. Printed on each Fast Play ticket is the amount of the estimated jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that estimated jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win other instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.

The Wisconsin Lottery Fast Play Progressive Jackpot is only winnable in Wisconsin and is not shared with other states.