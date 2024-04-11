Wisconsin Lottery: $50,000 Powerball win in Kenosha

article

A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Meijer Gas Station on Green Bay Road in Kenosha for the Wednesday, April 10 drawing.

Officials say it is the seventh time since April 1, that a winning Powerball ticket of $50,000 or more was sold at a Wisconsin retailer. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (6-7-12-24-36) and the Powerball (15).

For the January 8, 2024, Badger 5 drawing, a winning $151,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold to a Meijer customer.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for $1.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.