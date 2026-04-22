Wisconsin living donor shares inspiring story of giving, recovery

The Brief During Donate Life Month, Mike Crowley is highlighting that living organ donors can lead healthy, active lives shortly after surgery. With over 1,400 Wisconsinites currently waiting for transplants, there is an urgent need for kidney donors to help address the 85% of patients waiting for that specific organ. Crowley encourages potential donors to learn about the organ donation voucher program, which allows individuals to help their loved ones get moved to the top of the transplant list by donating to a stranger.



It is Donate Life Month, and a Waukesha man wants you to know that you can lead a normal, healthy life after becoming a living organ donor.

Donate Life Month

The backstory:

It has been a little over a year since we first spoke with Mike Crowley about his kidney donation. The National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin CEO donated his left kidney to a stranger.

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"When you give the gift of life, it’s unlike any other feeling. It’s hard to describe to anybody. You just know it in your heart," Crowley said.

Crowley told FOX6 News there is a myth that your life changes with just one kidney. Not true.

Mike Crowley

"I’m still the same as I was. After I donated, four weeks after, I was walking two to three miles a day," Crowley said.

On his six-month donor-versary, Crowley rode his bicycle from Waukesha to Madison, where he had his surgery.

The need is great

What you can do:

Children's Wisconsin said there are more than 1,400 Wisconsinites waiting for an organ transplant right now.

"The greatest need is kidneys – about 85% of people waiting are in need of a kidney," said transplant manager Emily Neibauer. "Having donors register is a big part of that and really our push is to try and educate more about living donation."

Emily Neibauer

Voucher program

What we know:

Crowley said most people do not know about the organ donation voucher program.

"If you have a friend that you want to donate to, and you’re not a match, you can donate to a stranger and that person – the friend – gets lifted to the top of the transplant list," Crowley said.

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It is one of the many things Crowley shares with people that he meets, along with four-leaf clovers.

Crowley collects them, and even designed a tattoo incorporating kidneys that he plans to get on his forearm.

"I’m proud to share this story and be an advocate for living organ donation," Crowley said.

Mike Crowley

Connection with organ recipient

Dig deeper:

Crowley wrote a letter to the man who received his kidney. He is in Wisconsin. Crowley told FOX6 News they have written back and forth, and he hopes they will meet up in person soon.