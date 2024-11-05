Live election results: Wisconsin Assembly races feature new district maps

The Brief In the Wisconsin Assembly, all 99 seats are on the ballot this year. It is the first general election with new Assembly district maps.



All 99 seats in the Wisconsin Assembly, the state Legislature's lower chamber, are on the Nov. 5 ballot. It is the first general election with new Assembly district maps, which Gov. Tony Evers signed into law earlier this year.

Assembly race results by district

New district maps

Gov. Tony Evers signed new Wisconsin legislative district maps into law in February. Those maps – used for the Wisconsin Senate and Wisconsin Assembly races – are in place for the November election.

Democrats tried unsuccessfully for more than a decade to overturn Republican-drawn maps. In December 2023, the Wisconsin Supreme Court – having flipped to a liberal majority of justices – ruled the existing maps were unconstitutional.

Evers, a Democrat, proposed the maps that are now law. Republicans who control the state Legislature passed the maps to avoid having the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court draw the lines instead.

Headed into the election, Republicans hold a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. They are very close to a supermajority in the Assembly, too, where they hold a 30-seat majority.