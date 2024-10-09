article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday announced a new special license plate designed and sponsored by the nonprofit International Crane Foundation.

WisDOT said the plate supports the organization’s worldwide efforts to conserve cranes and the ecosystems, watersheds and flyways on which they depend through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution.

The fees for the International Crane Foundation special license plate include:

$25 annual contribution to the International Crane Foundation. The donation may be tax deductible.

One-time $15 issuance fee.

Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

The regular vehicle registration fee; may include wheel tax , if applicable.

International Crane Foundation special license plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.

