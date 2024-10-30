Wisconsin in-person absentee voting; more than 1M votes already cast

The Brief More than a million people have cast in-person absentee ballots in Wisconsin – ahead of election day. More than 89,000 of those came in Milwaukee County. Many voters say they voted early just to "get it done."



There are only six days until the 2024 presidential election and experts say in-person absentee ballots are already way up compared to this time in 2020.

More than a million people in Wisconsin have already voted in-person absentee. More than 89,000 of those came in Milwaukee County alone.

With pizza in hand and a purpose in mind, Valerie Nelson was in line on Wednesday, Oct. 30 to cast her ballot.

"There’s no telling what it’s going to look like on Tuesday, it might be ten blocks long and the weather might be 10°," Nelson said.

That is why she was voting on Wednesday.

"Polls might change, they might say I don’t have the right ID. I don’t want no problems," Nelson said.

Nelson is one of the thousands of people who have voted in-person absentee in Milwaukee County. That is almost a 40% increase from the nearly 65,000 who did the same in 2020.

"I think it’s going to be a very close election so they’re all coming out in numbers," said Allen Bultman, a resident.

The nature of the election is why some early voters like John Savage say they want to make sure the process is done correctly.

"I always vote early because I want to make sure that it’s in and this year it’s particularly important," Savage said.

FOX6 News spoke with people who say convenience is a big reason why they are voting before election day.

"There’s going to be a big crowd on the 5th, so I wanted to go ahead and get it done," said Janet Butts, early voter.

Butts said she has noticed the election is also bringing out the worst in people.

"It’s been a lot honestly and there’s so much vitriol and hate and I don’t like it, but everyone’s entitles to their own opinion," Butts said.

Butts and others say this and the the bombardment of ads are why they just want to get the process over with.

"I’m really overwhelmed with them. Ads, text messages, phones calls, all of that. I’ll be glad when the 5th comes and goes," Nelson said.

Election officials say the last day to register to vote is Friday, Nov. 1. But you can register at the polls on Tuesday.