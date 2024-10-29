Wisconsin in-person absentee voting; nearly 1M voters cast ballots to date

The Brief Nearly a million Wisconsinites have already cast their ballots with one week until election day. Initially, there were long lines at early voting sites. But statewide issues have been resolved and lines have lessened. In-person absentee voting ends Sunday, Nov. 3.



With one week until election day, nearly a million Wisconsinites have already cast their ballots.

While early voting initially caused long lines, most early voters this week are experiencing lesser waits to cast their ballots. If you still have not voted, Milwaukee election officials have reminders on the most efficient way to cast that vote.

"The excitement is in the air, the adrenaline is in the body," said Paulina Gutierrez, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

Paulina Gutierrez

The Milwaukee Election Commission noted on Tuesday, Oct. 29, more than 63,000 ballots have already been submitted in the city – and nearly a million ballots sent in statewide.

"It’s great to see all these people coming out this year to vote," said Gregory Breitbach, poll worker.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Breitbach said he has noticed more people registering to vote this time.

"We’re getting a lot of students from Marquette and MSOE to register and also some elderly people who are registering to vote for the first time," Breitbach said.

According to Milwaukee's website, Monday was the busiest day for in-person absentee voting – with more than 6,000 voters casting their ballots.

Election commission officials say there was a statewide slowdown a week ago when early voting kicked off. But that has since been resolved.

"People are moving quickly. So even though you might see a line, it should be you know less than 15 minutes to process you through those early voting lines," Gutierrez said.

"I know it is going to be pretty crowded election day, so getting it done early is great," said Braden Kobeski, a Milwaukee voter.

Kobeski moved to Milwaukee in the last year. He said voting in a swing state felt powerful.

"It felt kind of good to have I guess some more say in like, the process," kobeski said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you are early voting, you can only vote in the municipality you are registered to vote in. Friday is the last day to register to vote early until election day – and in-person absentee voting ends Sunday.