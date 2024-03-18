Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon; watch on FOX6 Friday

article

On Friday morning, March 22, the cuteness factor goes out of control during the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tails will wag, toys and treats will abound! We’ll even have a Puppy Play Pen that you can watch for the full five hours to get your fill of puppy fun.

Every penny raised here, stays here in Wisconsin to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in a loving home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.

Phones will open Friday, March 22 at 6 a.m. sharp, and our volunteers will gladly take your donation. You can also donate online – or text WHS to 91999.