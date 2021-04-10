Wisconsin Humane Society hosts pig found wandering Racine streets

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine got a new guest Friday, April 9.

Wrinkles, a pig, was found running loose in Racine and was brought to the humane society by law enforcement.

WHS staff said Wrinkles is doing well.

A potential owner has been identified, the humane society said, and staff are working with that person on next steps.

If Wrinkles is not reclaimed by his owner, the WHS will work to find placement for him. He is still considered a stray.

