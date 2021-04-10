Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Humane Society hosts pig found wandering Racine streets

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Wrinkles the pig (Courtesy: Wisconsin Humane Society)

RACINE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine got a new guest Friday, April 9.

Wrinkles, a pig, was found running loose in Racine and was brought to the humane society by law enforcement.

WHS staff said Wrinkles is doing well.

A potential owner has been identified, the humane society said, and staff are working with that person on next steps.

If Wrinkles is not reclaimed by his owner, the WHS will work to find placement for him. He is still considered a stray.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Man detained after he jumped into MKE zoo’s elephant enclosure

A man was detained by sheriff's officials and cited after he jumped into the elephant exhibit at the Milwaukee County Zoo Wednesday afternoon.