Wisconsin Humane Society 'Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon'

The Wisconsin Humane Society is usually closed on Sunday, but they made an exception on Jan. 8 for a big event, the Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon.

At the Humane Society's Milwaukee campus, they said there are so many small animals that they wanted to give everyone an opportunity to focus on just adopting them.

From guinea pigs to bunnies, mice and more, the Humane Society says there's a lot to love about these little critters.

"Small animals make really great pets, especially during the winter," said Rachel Hahn, Wisconsin Humane Society. "What's really beneficial is that they don't have to go outside like a dog, so you do get to hang out with them a little bit more inside. We're just looking for folks to come in and find those really loving homes for these furry friends."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While this event was just for small animals, if you missed your chance to adopt on Sunday, the Milwaukee campus is typically open Tuesday through Saturday.