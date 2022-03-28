Wisconsin Humane Society foster program receives $300K grant

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced on Monday, March 28 that it has received a $300,000 grant from The Rachael Ray Foundation™ to support its foster program.

A news release says in 2021, 3,751 were cared for by 923 volunteer foster parents for WHS. Foster families provide temporary care for animals until they are ready for adoption. Most foster animals are in recovery from an illness or injury, or are simply too young for adoption. Some foster parents make adoption placements out of their homes, helping to alleviate space issues at the shelter. The goal of foster care is to better support the physical and behavioral health of animals in a home environment by reducing stress and minimizing in-shelter length of stay.

In anticipation of a busy spring, WHS is currently looking for new foster parents for dogs, cats, and small animals. To become a foster parent for the Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Foster Program at the Wisconsin Humane Society, you are invited to visit wihumane.org/foster to get started.

The Rachael Ray Foundation™ is funded by a portion of proceeds from each sale of Rachael's pet food, Nutrish®. The Foundation funds organizations across the country that work to improve the lives of shelter animals and other animals in need. In addition, the Foundation makes funds available for emergency situations and disaster relief efforts where help for animals is urgently needed.