Wisconsin Humane Society donations being matched up to $270K in August

In August, every single dollar donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) will be matched up to $270,000!

This is WHS’s largest campaign of the year, and couldn’t come at a better time. Summer is peak intake season at WHS, and many animals in the community are in urgent need of shelter, medical care, behavioral support, and a new family to cherish them.

Donations made to the Green Bay and Door County Campuses will be generously matched by Virginia Kress, The George Kress Family Foundation, and Stone's Throw Winery.

Gifts designated for the Racine Campus will be kindly doubled by the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly & Nancy Toll. A wonderful group of donors will be matching all gifts made to the Milwaukee and Ozaukee Campuses - the Nicholas Family Foundation, Judith Ford, Patricia Bachhuber, Kathleen Ryan, Patti & Jack McKeithan Northwoods Fund, Nancy Behrens, who donated in Honor of Aggie & Gracie; and a gift in memory of Dian Gabriel. You can double your impact for animals in need with this dollar-for-dollar match!

That means:

$30 will become $60 to provide training for dogs with special behavior needs.

$50 will become $100 to help spay or neuter animals so they can be adopted and given the second chance they deserve.

$100 will become $200 to help rescued animals receive emergency surgery, medical treatment, and behavioral support.

As WHS doesn’t receive general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella group, the local nonprofit depends on the generosity of the community to serve 40,000 animals and their families every year.

If you are able to make a gift and double your impact for animals in need, simply go to www.wihumane.org/summermatch.