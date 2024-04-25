Wisconsin Humane Society: 5-legged dog to be up for adoption in Kenosha

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society is sharing the story of the first five-legged dog they've seen in the organization's 145-year history.

A 6-month-old puppy named Bella was diagnosed with dimelia. It is an extremely rare congenital anomaly characterized by the duplication of bones.

A post on the Wisconsin Humane Society Facebook page says a normal canine hind leg would have one femur, one tibia, one fibula, and 4-5 toes. X-rays of the affected leg revealed that Bella appears to have an extra femur, two tibias, two fibulas, and nine toes on her rear paw.

Wisconsin Humane Society officials say surgical approaches (including amputation) were considered, but there are risks of complications – and Bella is using the limb comfortably at this time. The recommendation now is to keep the leg as-is and continue to monitor her comfort.

Bella is expected to be available for adoption on Friday at the WHS Kenosha Campus (7811 60th Avenue).

All dog and puppy adoption fees are 50% off until Tuesday, April 30, Wisconsin Humane Society officials said.