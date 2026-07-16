Wisconsin high temperatures: Heat advisory Wednesday, July 15
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin – and some communities saw triple-digit heat and heat indices – on Wednesday, July 15.
High temperatures
By the numbers:
Here are the top three temperatures recorded by county:
Milwaukee County
- South Milwaukee – 99°F
- West Allis – 99°F
- Mitchell International Airport – 94°F
Waukesha County
- Oconomowoc – 99°F
- Eagle – 97°F
- New Berlin – 97°F
Washington County
- Richfield – 98°F
- West Bend Airport – 95°F
- Germantown – 95°F
Ozaukee County
- Grafton – 93°F
- Saukville – 92°F
- Grafton – 90°F
Racine County
- Rochester – 96°F
- Union Grove – 96°F
- Yorkville – 96°F
Walworth County
- Delavan – 95°F
- East Troy Airport – 95°F
- Lake Geneva – 94°F
Sheboygan County
- Plymouth – 92°F
- Sheboygan Airport – 93°F
- Oostburg – 90°F
Kenosha County
- Bristol – 95°F
- Kenosha Airport – 93°F
- Kenosha Lighthouse – 92°F
These were thee Top 20 high temperatures statewide:
Also reaching 96°F (tied):
- Brookfield
- Rochester
- Union Grove
- Yorkville
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Dig deeper:
The FOX6 Weather Experts don't just provide a forecast, they explain what it means for you. Here's a look at some topics you may find helpful during this week's heat advisory.
- Hot and humid forecast, why your body can overheat
- Sun angle and impacts on your skin
- Heat advisory: Why odors get worse when it's hot
The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service and the FOX6 Weather Experts.