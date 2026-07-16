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Wisconsin high temperatures: Heat advisory Wednesday, July 15

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Severe Weather
Published July 16, 2026 9:18 AM CDT
Published July 16, 2026 9:18 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A heat advisory was in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, July 15.
    • The heat index reached triple digits in some communities.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin – and some communities saw triple-digit heat and heat indices – on Wednesday, July 15. 

High temperatures

By the numbers:

Here are the top three temperatures recorded by county:

Milwaukee County

  1. South Milwaukee – 99°F
  2. West Allis – 99°F
  3. Mitchell International Airport – 94°F

Waukesha County

  1. Oconomowoc – 99°F
  2. Eagle – 97°F
  3. New Berlin – 97°F

Washington County

  1. Richfield – 98°F
  2. West Bend Airport – 95°F
  3. Germantown – 95°F

Ozaukee County

  1. Grafton – 93°F
  2. Saukville – 92°F
  3. Grafton  – 90°F

Racine County

  1. Rochester – 96°F
  2. Union Grove – 96°F
  3. Yorkville – 96°F

Walworth County

  1. Delavan – 95°F
  2. East Troy Airport – 95°F
  3. Lake Geneva – 94°F

Sheboygan County

  1. Plymouth  – 92°F
  2. Sheboygan Airport – 93°F
  3. Oostburg – 90°F

Kenosha County

  1. Bristol – 95°F
  2. Kenosha Airport – 93°F
  3. Kenosha Lighthouse – 92°F

These were thee Top 20 high temperatures statewide:

Also reaching 96°F (tied):

  • Brookfield
  • Rochester
  • Union Grove
  • Yorkville

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Dig deeper:

The FOX6 Weather Experts don't just provide a forecast, they explain what it means for you. Here's a look at some topics you may find helpful during this week's heat advisory.

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FOX6 Storm Center app; free download packed with powerful weather tools

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The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service and the FOX6 Weather Experts.

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