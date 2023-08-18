High school football games cashless, growing SE Wisconsin trend

For those who had not been to a high school football game in a while, they may have had trouble getting into Friday night's games.

More and more schools are going cashless. At the Wauwatosa West Trojans game, fans were in for another surprise as the season kicked off.

"I’m excited for the start of the season, so let’s go Trojans," said parent Natasha Neighbors.

Wauwatosa West said, compliments of the athletic department, everyone got in for free.

"It was quite a surprise, and I will take free; you don’t have to tell me twice," Neighbors said.

It was only the case for the first game of the season. After this, fans must purchase tickets online, and the stadium is cashless – a growing trend throughout southeast Wisconsin.

"Cashless is definitely more convenient in this day and age for sure," said Arrowhead High School parent Jen Arhebi.

Arhebi's son and the rest of the Arrowhead Warhawks played Friday night against Marquette University High School. She said while Arrowhead's stadium is cashless, too – Hart Park, when the Marquette Hilltoppers plays, is not.

"We actually had to go find an ATM to get cash tonight," she said.

Marquette University High School Athletic Director Bob Herman said cash only is the way to go. He said it is simple, effective, and carries no extra fees.

"We prefer to go cash only. It’s a way to save some money for the ticket purchaser," he said. "We are trying to keep the regular season price down as much."

Some fans, though, said the cash payment is inconvenient and old school.

"I prefer cashless," said Rod Arhebi. "Between phones, credit cards – it’s just so much easier to go without."

Herman said every high school stadium is different: Some are cashless, others are not. Fans will have to check ahead of time, and when it comes to the way they pay, they said they just want to see the kids play.

