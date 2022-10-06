Wisconsin Green Alert; veteran missing since Wednesday, Oct. 5

article

A Green Alert has been issued for a 32-year-old Monona, Wisconsin man. Zachary Bigelow was last heard from around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Bigelow is described as a male, white, 6' tall, weighing 208 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. It is not known what Bigelow was last wearing, but he may be driving a 2003 Red Mitsubishi/Eclipse with Wisconsin license 873-ZLD.

If you have information to help locate Bigelow, you are urged to call Madison police at 608-266-4730.