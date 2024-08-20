Wisconsin Green Alert: 61-year-old Janesville veteran missing

article

A statewide Green Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old Janesville man who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The alert says Peter Clark was last seen by his family on Sunday on N. Claremont Drive in Janesville. He was driving his vehicle, a 2008 Honda Element with Wisconsin license plate ATE-1356. Clark has not answered any phone calls from family members.

Clark is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 225 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve Green Bay Packers shirt and orange or tan carpenter pants (possibly Carhartt).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have information that could help locate Clark, you are urged to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.