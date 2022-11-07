Wisconsin governor's race: Campaign urges votes for dropout

Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new campaign is urging votes for a Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who dropped out of the race.

The Nov. 2 Marquette University Law School Poll showed Tony Evers and Tim Michels tied. Two percent went to an independent candidate.

In the last days of the campaign came a new push to get votes for Joan Ellis Beglinger, who dropped out in September.

Text messages, web ads and mailers target conservatives.

"America has a long tradition of trickery in politics, and it’s very possible that this is it," said Mordecai Lee, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor.

They take aim at Michels for not being conservative enough. They urge people to vote for Joan Ellis Beglinger. She dropped out of the governor's race on Sept. 4. She endorsed Michels, but her name is still on the ballot.

Once the independent candidate was certified in June, her name was fixed.

A website set up by outside group "Wisconsin RINO Hunters" claims: "The corporate, lamestream media wants you to believe you only have two choices for governor. Don’t believe them. Vote Joan Beglinger for governor."

If you check out her real website, it makes clear she's asking her supporters to vote for Michels.

So who is behind this campaign targeting conservatives?

The campaign disclosures list the Wisconsin RINO Hunters and the Liberty Group, both based in the same Washington, D.C. office.

Wisconsin RINO Hunter's campaign disclosures reveal spending $624,000 against Michels, money they gave to the Liberty Group.

"We’ve seen other things like that: people with similar sounding names getting themselves on the ballot to try to confuse the voters and drain votes away from the authentic candidate, so there is something of a tradition of these kinds of tricks in Wisconsin and American politics," said Lee.

We don't know the motivation of the new campaign, but with the polls suggesting a tie, every vote could make a difference in who wins Wisconsin.

Election forecaster Larry Zabato's Crystal Ball rates Wisconsin's governor's race as leaning Republican.