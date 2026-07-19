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Wisconsin governor race: Crowley, Rodriguez changes, voters talk

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Election
Published July 19, 2026 8:48 AM CDT
Published July 19, 2026 8:48 AM CDT
Wisconsin voters react to governor race
Wisconsin voters react to governor race

Wisconsin voters react to governor race

Reactions to the recent shakeup in the Wisconsin governor race.

The Brief

    • Wisconsin voters share diverse perspectives on the upcoming gubernatorial race and primary election.
    • A tumultuous week of campaign updates left some voters unaware of candidate changes.
    • Election clerks anticipate a lower voter turnout for the August partisan primary election.

MILWAUKEE - David Crowley reentered the race for Wisconsin governor after he'd suspended his campaign and backed Sara Rodriguez, who then suspended her own campaign

It was a wild week in politics, so how has it played with voters?

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What do voters think?

What they're saying:

Wisconsin voters offered a little bit of everything. Some people are locked in on the campaign headlines. Others say they are just starting to pay attention.

"I like if Wisconsin would really share more programs for our young people," said Dolores Neal.

"I think the big thing is just make sure everything's affordable," Zach Meyers, who said he is an undecided voter, said.

Dan Hutchins said he has noticed the impact of losing community initiatives. 

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"I've seen people that really need some of the programs that they've taken away, and I know some of the people that really need those programs," Hutchins said.

Those are just some of the issues headlining Wisconsin's race for governor.

"We're trying to make sure that we can own our own things, our own home, and things like that, so that's a huge thing," Zach said.

Hutchins also noted his family when looking to the future. "My grandkids is growing up, I want a better future for them. I want them to be able to grow up safe and have a nice future," Hutchins said.

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And they are the issues driving these voters to the polls, with the primary election just around the corner.

Hutchins confirmed his interest when asked if he had been following the gubernatorial race – "oh yes," he said.

"Crowley is who I really wanted. I'm glad he's back," Hutchins said.

Crowley dropped out of the race last week and endorsed Rodriguez. Then, she dropped out on Friday after issues with her campaign finances. Now, Crowley is back in, and Gov. Tony Evers is backing him.

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Wisconsin governor race: Sara Rodriguez suspends campaign
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But a busy week for reporters and political insiders is not always the same for voters, like Meyers.

"No, I haven't really been following through the governor race," Meyers said. "I will try to vote as long as I am confident in whoever I'm voting [for]," Meyers said.

"I like for our community to know and to believe, and try to trust in the person whoever they elect and everything and feel comfortable about a vote," Neal said.

For Neal, that person is former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. Neal said she only learned of Crowley's crazy week when FOX6 News told her Saturday.

Everyone FOX6 News spoke with said they just hope the primary sees a good turnout. Though clerks say they expect lower turnout in August's partisan primary before the general election in November.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Dolores Neal, Dan Hutchins, Zach Meyers, election clerks and past FOX6 News reporting.

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