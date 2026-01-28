The Brief Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann announced he's dropping out of the race for Wisconsin governor. The move comes after President Trump endorsed his Republican primary competitor. The race is open for the first time in 16 years; Gov. Evers decided against seeking a third term.



Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann on Wednesday announced he's dropping out of the race for Wisconsin governor, the move coming less than a day after President Donald Trump endorsed his Republican primary competitor.

What they're saying:

Schoemann launched his campaign in May 2025, touting his record as county executive that included property tax collections, staff cuts, and housing and election policy reform.

In a statement from his campaign, Schoemann wrote:

"First, I want to give glory to God for His grace and blessing in all circumstances. I want to congratulate Congressman Tiffany and his supporters for receiving President Trump’s endorsement. I wish Tom great success in November. If we focus on the people of Wisconsin rather than fighting with one another, we can make Wisconsin the place to be, not just be from. I am proud of the campaign we ran and want to give my sincere thanks to my family and supporters who believe in our message. Our fight to reclaim Wisconsin will go on."

The other side:

Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Emily Stuckey issued a one-word statement: "Who?"

"We had a really good discussion about how the race has gone so far, and I know Josh really cares about us winning this race here in 2026, and I look forward to working with him however we can to be successful," Tiffany said on Wednesday before Schoemann's announcement.

Big picture view:

Trump on Tuesday endorsed U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany in the race, solidifying the congressman’s front-runner status in the Republican primary in the battleground state. When announcing the endorsement, Trump wrote in a social media post that Tiffany "has always been at my side."

Wisconsin's governor’s race is open for the first time in 16 years after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers decided against seeking a third term. Prominent Democrats running include former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes; current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez; Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley; state Sen. Kelda Roys; state Rep. Francesca Hong; former state economic development director Missy Hughes; and former Evers aide Joel Brennan.