The Brief The race for Wisconsin governor is at the top of ballots across the state. Two Republicans are running in the Republican primary to take the governorship. The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries advance to the general election.



Two Republicans are running to take the Wisconsin governor's seat in the partisan primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Here's what we know about the candidates.

READ MORE: Who's running for Wisconsin governor? These are the Democratic candidates

Who is Andy Manske?

What we know:

Andy Manske was born in Milwaukee and raised in Franklin. He works in health care, according to his campaign. He has never been elected to public office.

DIG DEEPER: Andy Manske's campaign website

On cost of living…

Manske proposes a fixed property tax after a 30-year mortgage is paid off. He would also "tweak" investor laws so large institutional investors "can't keep hoarding homes." He also proposes nuclear energy as a step toward "dirt cheap energy" costs for consumers.

On immigration enforcement…

Manske's campaign language on immigration policy states he does not believe in family separation. It adds that undocumented immigrants should "take the free ticket" to leave and apply to enter the country legally, a process he hopes can take months and not years.

Andy Manske

On health care…

Manske calls for a self-funded health care system that is not government run but "government adjacent." He describes his vision as a "universal health safety net" like umbrella insurance, blanket coverage and broad-form insurance. His plan would prioritize younger, "often undercovered" citizens.

On data centers…

Manske wants an "outright ban" on data centers, but said if that's not feasible, to make sure there are "heavy regulations." He said data centers should pay for their own electricity off the public grid and ensure water quality is not lost. His campaign website also outlines a number of ways to leverage artificial intelligence in government and throughout the economy.

On abortion…

Manske describes his political views as "economic life," a belief that "we don’t live in a 50/50 pro choice, or pro life world. It’s more like 80 to 20 in favor of abortion." He argues that the right economic and societal conditions would make people "much more likely" to keep a baby.

Who is Tom Tiffany?

What we know:

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany currently represents Wisconsin's 7th District, a seat he was elected to in a May 2020 special election. A lifelong Wisconsin resident, he previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly and Wisconsin Senate, was a Town of Little Rice supervisor and spent nearly three decades as a dam tender on the Willow Flowage.

In May, he received the Republican Party of Wisconsin's endorsement. He also has the backing of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

DIG DEEPER: Tom Tiffany's campaign website

On cost of living…

In September 2025, Tiffany told FOX6 in a one-on-one interview that he supports a property tax freeze. His plan, if elected, also includes eliminating the 400-year property tax increase , cutting "burdensome regulations" to make housing, child care and healthcare more affordable, auditing all state agencies, halting overspending in Madison and returning the state surplus to taxpayers.

On immigration enforcement…

As part of his "Tom’s Solutions" platform, Tiffany’s campaign highlights his commitment to "restore order and create opportunity." In social media posts, he emphasizes his goals to ban sanctuary cities and promises that he has no plans to defund law enforcement . In Congress, he has pushed to withhold federal funds from states and organizations that refused to enforce immigration laws.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany speaks at Wisconsin Republican Convention

On health care…

Tiffany advocates for full price transparency for all patients. In Congress, he voted for H.R. 6703 , the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act. His plan calls for holding hospitals and insurance companies accountable as well as cracking down on health care fraud.

On data centers…

Tiffany has emphasized keeping Wisconsin local, and his campaign catchphrase is: "We are America’s Dairyland, not America’s Dataland." He maintains that data centers should not increase residential electricity bills and must include local community input before construction begins. If elected, he plans to repeal taxpayer subsidies, ban land purchases by foreign adversaries, and eliminate non-disclosure agreements that conceal local deals.

On abortion…

Tiffany points voters to his legislative record in Madison and Washington. As a state legislator, he voted for Wisconsin's current 20-week abortion ban , which was signed into law in 2015 by Gov. Scott Walker . In Congress, he supported a federal six-week abortion ban, though he declined to say whether he would veto a similar state ban as governor. He states his current position is to uphold Wisconsin's existing law, calling it the product of a compromise.

Who was the last Republican governor?

The backstory:

Scott Walker, elected to the first of his two terms in 2010, was Wisconsin's last Republican governor. Tony Evers unseated Walker in the 2018 race and won two terms of his own, defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels in 2022.

When is the general election?

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.