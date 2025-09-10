Wisconsin governor race: Mayor Johnson to endorse David Crowley

The Brief Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson had once thought of running for governor. Now, we know he's ready to endorse someone else. FOX6 News is the first to learn that Mayor Johnson plans to endorse Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley for governor on Wednesday night. Crowley officially launched his campaign for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson plans to endorse Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley for governor at a campaign event in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Sept. 10.

Also endorsing Crowley will be Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez and Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson.

David Crowley officially launched his campaign for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday.

Who is running for Wisconsin governor?

Crowley joins the battleground state's Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez as the two highest profile Democratic candidates in the 2026 race to replace Gov. Tony Evers, who is retiring after two terms. The race is open with no incumbent running for the first time since 2010.

On the Republican side, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and suburban Milwaukee businessman Bill Berrien are the only announced candidates.

Other Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and State Senate President Mary Felzkowski, are considering running. Tiffany has indicated that he will announce his decision later this month. Felzkowski said last week that she would not run if Tiffany gets into the race and she was undecided about a bid if he declined.

Another likely Democratic candidate is State Sen. Kelda Roys. Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, is also mulling a bid. Attorney General Josh Kaul, 44, is also considering a run.

When is the election?

The partisan primary is 11 months away in August. The general election is in November 2026.