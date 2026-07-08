Wisconsin governor race: David Crowley ends campaign

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Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is ending his campaign for Wisconsin governor.

Crowley, a Democrat, entered a crowded field. Now with his departure, five Democrat candidates remain. Republican Tom Tiffany is running with the official endorsement of President Trump and the Wisconsin GOP.

The Wisconsin Primary is Aug. 11. The general election is Nov. 3.

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Statement from Crowley

What they're saying:

"When we launched this campaign, we set out to talk with people in every corner of Wisconsin about the future of this state, and that is exactly what we did," said Crowley. "The issues that I have been able to tackle as Milwaukee County Executive were not just Milwaukee issues. It was my goal to build bridges between communities so that people from across our state could come together to face these challenges head-on. From dairy farms, to church basements, to coffee shops across this state, I heard the same thing over and over. People want leaders who show up, tell the truth, and get things done. I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to every volunteer, donor, and supporter who believed in it."

"It has become clear that I will not be the Democratic nominee for Governor, so today I am stepping out of this race, but I am not stepping away from the work. Politics should not be about who talks the loudest. It's about showing up, working with anyone who wants to solve the problem, and delivering results people can see in their own communities. That's how I’ve governed in Milwaukee County, and that's how I'll keep governing."