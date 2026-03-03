Wisconsin governor on gerrymandering; constitutional amendment proposed

The Brief Gov. Evers signed an executive order calling for a special session to pass a constitutional amendment banning partisan gerrymandering. The governor aims to establish a permanent, nonpartisan redistricting process to prevent politicians from drawing their own maps. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos expressed support for the concept.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wants to take power away from politicians when it comes to voting maps.

Drawing election lines

What we know:

The district maps determine who represents you and where you live, lawmakers who vote on public safety, taxes and schools. those lines could also impact how powerful your vote is.

The governor stopped by Shorewood Village Hall on Tuesday, March 3, to meet with election workers.

Gov. Evers is calling the state legislature into a special session to pass an amendment that bans partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin. He said the idea is to prevent politicians from drawing maps that help their party win elections.

In 2024, Evers signed new legislative district maps that he proposed. Republicans, who control the legislature, passed those maps to avoid having the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court draw the lines.

Weighing in

What they're saying:

However, Evers said the state does not have a nonpartisan redistricting process in place.

"We’re setting the stage for whatever happens with the legislature," Evers said. "Whether they pick it up – the process. The problem is they are never going to agree on a specific thing unless we clear the deck by making it illegal to have gerrymander maps in Wisconsin."

Gov. Tony Evers

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the amendment does not provide details on how this would work, but said, "We’re supportive of the governor’s concept, and we would be more than happy to negotiate with him to develop a plan to be voted on by the entire Assembly."

In the past, Republicans have argued these decisions belong with the legislature.