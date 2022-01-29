Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin girls wrestling; first-ever state tournament

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Local girls took to the mat Saturday, Jan. 29 vying to be crowned the first-ever Wisconsin state champion in girls wrestling. 

The inaugural event comes 50 years after Title IX was passed prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in federally funded programs.

Athletes from Ronald Reagan High School on the city's far south side were among the state competitors. 

Nora Santiago (left, black uniform) wrestles for Reagan in the 145-pound weight class.

Emily Perez-Alanis of Reagan defeats Desoto's Hailey Yankton in the 100-pound weight class to advance .

Preliminary rounds started Saturday at 9 a.m. at the La Crosse Center.

Wisconsin Girls State Wrestling at the La Crosse Center.

This is a developing story.

