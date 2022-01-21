Wisconsin DOT: Frozen road law declared statewide

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has declared all highways officially frozen, expanding the frozen road law statewide effective Saturday, Jan. 22.

The frozen road law allows for heavier truckloads of logs, salt and sand for winter road maintenance, WisDOT said.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes – liquid-filled devices under pavement – to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads.

An interactive map shows the seasonal weight restrictions​ and load limit boundaries. It is available on the WisDOT Maps and GIS and weight restriction pages.

