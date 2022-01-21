Somers fatal crash: Car flips, catches fire, ejects passenger

Kenosha County officials were called to the scene of a serious crash near 15th and Sheridan in the Village of Somers around 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Initial reports indicated that a green 2000 Buick LeSabre was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, crossed into the northbound lanes, and crashed into the east ditch line. The vehicle struck several objects before flipping onto its roof, caught fire, and ejected the front seat passenger.

According to detectives on scene, the operator of the Buick, a 28-year-old man from Racine, WI sustained minor injuries. The front-seat passenger, a 29-year-old woman also from Racine, WI was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She later succumbed to her injuries and died. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

The investigation is still active.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

