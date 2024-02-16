Wisconsin 'Friday Fish Fry Day' declaration cod-ifies tradition

article

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared Friday, Feb. 16 "Friday Fish Fry Day" in the state.

Any given restaurant was packed with enthusiasts looking forward to the weekly tradition. And although a restaurant called Daily Taco might not be the first spot you'd expect to find a fish fry – well, it's still Wisconsin.

"One of our busiest nights – just because of the fish fry," said owner Barkha Daily. "Everybody is like, ‘We still need your fish fry!’ And there’s not many places that does gluten-free fish fry."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

From the unique twists on fried fish at Daily Taco, to the beer-battered cod at Remington's River Inn, a Friday fish fry is a standalone tradition that holds people's hearts.

"When you come in on a Friday night, expect a lot of fish frys to go out," said Garret Czerwinski, a server at Remington's River Inn.

Related article

"My brother lives in Michigan, and when we visit him they don’t know what a fish fry is," said customer Mark Vandyke.

Vandyke and his wife, Jean, are regulars at Remington's River Inn. He said it's been a Friday staple for 25 years since it opened.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We’ve been married 50 years, and I think it’s the fish frys in this place that has kept us together," he said.

For Catholics, this Friday marked the first of the Lenten season – meaning no meat for people like the Vandykes. And whether that means perch or walleye, it is a weekly tradition folks count on.

"You always need to have something to look forward to," said Vandyke. "The fish fry is always dependable."