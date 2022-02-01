Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin fatal mall shooting; sentencing set for Dezman Ellis

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

APPLETON, Wis. - A man convicted in a fatal shooting at a suburban Appleton mall is facing sentencing in Outagamie County Circuit Court.

The sentencing Tuesday comes a year after 18-year-old Dezman Ellis shot and killed Jovanni Frausto during a dispute about a girlfriend at the Fox River Mall's food court. A bystander, Colt Lemmers, was injured. Ellis fled the mall in a car with friends and was arrested days later in Iowa.

The 19-year-old Frausto suffered a wound to his chest and an exit wound through the back. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be two gunshot wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In an agreement with prosecutors, Ellis earlier entered no contest pleas to second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangering safety.

He was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Frausto's death, a charge that carries a life sentence.

The shooting on Jan. 31, 2021 drew dozens of law enforcement officers to the mall, some who led shoppers to safety.

Milwaukee man killed in hit-and-run 'did not deserve this'
article

Milwaukee man killed in hit-and-run 'did not deserve this'

A vigil was held Monday evening, Jan. 31 in remembrance of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run.

Menomonee Falls Target theft, woman sought
article

Menomonee Falls Target theft, woman sought

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole more than $400 worth of merchandise from Target on Shady Lane.

Fatal West Allis hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty

Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez pleaded not guilty in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in West Allis that killed Donneisha Harris.