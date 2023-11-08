Wisconsin eye drops homicide trial; handwriting expert testifies

A handwriting expert, a nurse and a pathologist all took the stand on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the eye drops homicide trial in Waukesha County.

Did Lynn Hernan write dozens of checks made out to Jessy Kurczewski or did Kurczewski forge them?

"Did you reach a conclusion?" asked Donna Kuchler, defense attorney.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Lynn may have prepared that signature," replied Linda Eisenhart, FBI handwriting expert.

A handwriting expert took the stand to explain her analysis of signatures.

"There’s been previous video testimony that Ms. Kurczewski actually wrote out some of those checks. Would that impact your analysis?" asked J.J. Crawford, Assistant District Attorney.

"No, it wouldn’t," Eisenhart answered.

Police say Kurczewski poisoned Hernan with a fatal dose of tetrahydrozoline – an ingredient in Visine eye drops.

Prosecutors believe Kurczewski took all of Hernan's money.

Lynn Hernan

"She’s suffering, as far as back pain?" asked Pablo Galaviz, defense attorney.

"Yes, per the records," answered Sara Tromp, nurse.

A nurse also testified saying she helped Hernan with lower back pain in 2017 and into 2018.

Kurczewski told police Hernan was sick and wanted to die.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"In excess of six different times, there’s a negative indication for Ms. Hernan. Does that coincide with your memory of those records?" asked Abbey Nickolie, Deputy District Attorney.

"I cannot recall but if that’s what is documented," Tromp answered.

Day 13 of the trial was chugging along until the lunch break. A juror got sick and was dismissed. But it was only a temporary issue.

Hours later, it was the defense's pathologist on the stand.

Jessy Kurczewski trial

After reviewing paperwork on the case, Dr. Lindsey Thomas found a number of Hernan's health problems contributed to her death.

"Are you aware of any THC overdose deaths?" Kuchler asked.

"No, I am not," Thomas answered.

"None at all?" Kuchler asked.

"No," Thomas replied.