Wisconsin eye drops homicide case; Jessy Kurczewski sentencing

The woman convicted in the eye drops homicide case in Waukesha County is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, April 5.

Jessy Kurczewski was convicted of poisoning Lynn Hernan's water with a fatal dose of eye drops – and stealing nearly $300,000 from her. Kurczewski was supposed to be sentenced last December, but her trial attorneys withdrew from the case. The homicide charge alone carries a mandatory life sentence.

Hernan died in October 2018. At the time, police thought her death was a suicide. It was not until months later when toxicology reports came back and a second beneficiary of Hernan's will started asking financial questions – that the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe Kurczewski drained Hernan's bank accounts while she was alive and took money from her estate after Hernan's death.

Kurczewski maintains her innocence.

