Electric vehicle forum, Wisconsin group fields questions

Drive $mart Wisconsin hosted its first electric vehicle forum of the year on Saturday, Feb. 17 – hoping to help people cruise into the future.

The free event was held at Andrew Toyota with cars on display for attendees. Organizers said the forum was all about educating people on how to properly transition from a gas vehicle to an electric vehicle.

"Gas vehicles are very expensive. They are very inefficient, and they are very bad for the environment," said Bradlee Fons, co-founder of Drive $mart Wisconsin. "If you want to save money in your pocket, buy a hybrid. If you want to drive a more efficient vehicle, buy a hybrid or a plug-in or a battery-electric."

The event offered tips on how to get better mileage out of current vehicles, and organizers said a master EV technician answered questions about what different vehicles offer. Current EV owners were also on hand to answer people's questions.