Wisconsin EV Hybrid stickers for license plates, first responder safety

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Friday, Feb. 16 it will begin sending new EV Hybrid stickers to current owners of electric and hybrid vehicles, as required by recent legislation.

A news release says the new law requires the orange and black "EV Hybrid" stickers be attached to each license plate issued for an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Wisconsin had nearly 146,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on the road in 2023.

This Wisconsin law was passed in 2023 for the safety of first responders when dealing with electric-powered vehicles in emergency situations. First responders will be able to quickly identify the vehicle as having electric components by the orange and black "EV Hybrid" sticker.

All current owners of electric or hybrid vehicles with valid registration will automatically be sent their EV Hybrid sticker(s) and should receive their sticker(s) by June. Starting this summer, those who apply for title and registration for a new electric or hybrid vehicle (including those purchased at a dealership) will be provided a sticker(s) with their new plate(s). Anyone who purchases an electric or hybrid vehicle ahead of that time will receive their sticker by mail. There is no need to contact the DMV for EV Hybrid stickers.