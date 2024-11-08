Wisconsin electric, natural gas rates to increase beginning Jan. 1, 2025

article

The Brief Electric and natural gas rates in Wisconsin are expected to edge up in the coming months. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is considering the rate increases by We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation.



The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) on Friday, Nov. 8 took up the joint application of We Energies to adjust electric and natural gas rates. The PSC also considered rate hikes by the Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS).

A news release shows the estimated, preliminary numbers based on the Commission’s open meeting discussion.

We Energies

The average residential WEPCO customer with an expected energy usage of 660 kilowatt-hours per month can expect a $7.62 increase on their monthly electric bill due to increased base rates beginning January 1, 2025 and a $9.73 increase beginning in January 1, 2026 (for a cumulative adjustment of $17.34 (or 12.38%) over the next two years).

The average residential WEPCO gas customers with an expected usage of 72 therms per month can expect a $4.58 increase on their monthly natural gas bill beginning January 1, 2025 and a $4.27 increase beginning in January 1, 2026 (for a cumulative adjustment of $8.85 (or 13.17%) over the next two years).

The average residential Wisconsin Gas customers with an expected usage of 72 therms per month can expect a $2.04 increase on their monthly natural gas bill, beginning January 1, 2025 and a $2.08 increase beginning in January 1, 2026 (for a cumulative adjustment of $4.12 (or 5.65%) over the next two years).

WPS

The average residential WPS customer with an expected energy usage of 660 kilowatt-hours per month can expect a $7.11 increase on their monthly electric bill due to increased base rates beginning January 1, 2025 and a $5.04 increase beginning in January 1, 2026 (for a cumulative adjustment of $12.15 (or 11.52%) over the next two years).

Residential gas customers with an expected usage of 70 therms per month can expect a $3.79 increase on their monthly natural gas bill beginning January 1, 2025 and a $0.31 increase beginning in January 1, 2026 (for a cumulative adjustment of $4.09 (or 6.52%) over the next two years).

For additional background on the rate case process, you are invited to visit the PSC website.