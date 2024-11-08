Wisconsin electric, natural gas rates to increase beginning Jan. 1, 2025
MILWAUKEE - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) on Friday, Nov. 8 took up the joint application of We Energies to adjust electric and natural gas rates. The PSC also considered rate hikes by the Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS).
A news release shows the estimated, preliminary numbers based on the Commission’s open meeting discussion.
We Energies
The average residential WEPCO customer with an expected energy usage of 660 kilowatt-hours per month can expect a $7.62 increase on their monthly electric bill due to increased base rates beginning January 1, 2025 and a $9.73 increase beginning in January 1, 2026 (for a cumulative adjustment of $17.34 (or 12.38%) over the next two years).
The average residential WEPCO gas customers with an expected usage of 72 therms per month can expect a $4.58 increase on their monthly natural gas bill beginning January 1, 2025 and a $4.27 increase beginning in January 1, 2026 (for a cumulative adjustment of $8.85 (or 13.17%) over the next two years).
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The average residential Wisconsin Gas customers with an expected usage of 72 therms per month can expect a $2.04 increase on their monthly natural gas bill, beginning January 1, 2025 and a $2.08 increase beginning in January 1, 2026 (for a cumulative adjustment of $4.12 (or 5.65%) over the next two years).
WPS
The average residential WPS customer with an expected energy usage of 660 kilowatt-hours per month can expect a $7.11 increase on their monthly electric bill due to increased base rates beginning January 1, 2025 and a $5.04 increase beginning in January 1, 2026 (for a cumulative adjustment of $12.15 (or 11.52%) over the next two years).
Residential gas customers with an expected usage of 70 therms per month can expect a $3.79 increase on their monthly natural gas bill beginning January 1, 2025 and a $0.31 increase beginning in January 1, 2026 (for a cumulative adjustment of $4.09 (or 6.52%) over the next two years).
For additional background on the rate case process, you are invited to visit the PSC website.