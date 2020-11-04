Wisconsin Elections Commission estimates voter turnout at 73%

"It’s very close," said David Ignacio.

It's an election that's left our nation on the edge of its seat as voters watched highly anticipated totals coming in, with eyes glued on Wisconsin.

"I was anxious at first," said Isabel Maier.

"I voted for Trump," said Kristen Carroll. "Everything seemed to be going in the opposite direction of where I wanted it to go."

"I saw that Wisconsin, my home state, went with Biden, so it keeps my faith and my hope up," said Ian Peldonia.

This election, nearly 3.3 million Wisconsinites made their voices heard at the ballot box. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which calculates voter turnout based on the voting-age population, not registered voters, estimates the turnout at close to 73%.

This, up from 2016’s turnout of 67%.

"I think that is a good sign because that just shows how involved the people are," said Ignacio.

So after a late night and early morning, voters like Peldonia on Wednesday took a moment to breathe.

"My main concerns were our democratic process and pride in our country, and I know that goes on both sides," said Peldonia.

And no matter which side of the political aisle they may lie, many shared a similar outlook on the future.

"The main priority for everybody is to just please respect each other’s beliefs," said Ignacio.

"It is an election, and we have to be positive and no matter who wins, that’s our president," said Carroll.

