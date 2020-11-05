Wisconsin election officials fight misinformation

The Wisconsin Elections Commissions (WEC) on Thursday, Nov. 5 continues to fight a wave of misinformation as a contentious vote count rages on.

"I think the more people know about the process, they feel much better about it. Once they can see the facts," said WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

In Wisconsin, every step of the process has played out in public view. For some, though, there's still doubt.

"How do we know where our ballot actually went? How do we know where it is right now?" questioned Dillon Vojvodich.

Vojvodich recently moved from Franklin to West Allis. On Election Day, he said he went to a polling place to register to vote with his new address. When he got up on Wednesday morning to check MyVote Wisconsin that his ballot had been processed, it wasn't there.

"Everything is going problematic for the Republican Party. It’s a little bit concerning. I see a little bit of suspicious activity in that," Vojvodich said.

Volunteers count absentee ballots in Milwaukee

Under state law, Wolfe said it can take up to 45 days for local clerks to update paper registrations and voter participation to the electronic, statewide voter database. The process has been in place since 2006. For peace of mind, voters can call their local election official.

"They do have the poll book, right? That’s the information they use to put into the statewide system. They are able to verify that for you at the local level as well," said Wolfe.

Perhaps the wildest accusation elections officials face is that more votes were cast in Wisconsin than there are registered voters -- which is also not true. If a municipality is reporting 110% turnout, for example, it's because the state offers same-day voter registration at the polls.

Voters line up in Cedarburg on Election Day, Nov. 3 2020.

The state reported a record 3,296,374 votes cast in the presidential election.

"Every ballot cast in the State of Wisconsin has a paper audit trail. Every absentee request is available during that public process," Wolfe said.

Still, Vojvodich isn't convinced.

"We should know where our ballots are. All ballots should be accounted for and monitored, and they should put a stop to the counting of all ballots until everything is being monitored by the Republican Party," said Vojvodich.

State officials said they welcome any and all questions from voters. They pledge to remain transparent every step of the way.