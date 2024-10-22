The Brief Early in-person voting opened across Wisconsin on Tuesday, Oct. 22. FOX6 spoke to voters in Cedarburg, a swing city in the swing state. In 2020, just 19 votes separated Biden and Trump in the city.



As Wisconsin voters decide between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, FOX6 News went to Cedarburg – a swing city in a swing state – as early in-person voting opened statewide on Tuesday.

In 2020, Cedarburg was about as close to tied as possible in the race between Trump and President Joe Biden.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m praying, I’m hopeful, I’m cautious," said voter Angela Jacobson. "I’m concerned, because, as you know, we are all divided. Half of this country is going to be very disappointed, and I hope I’m not one of them."

"I think it’s extremely important that everybody get out and vote because it’s such a close election," voter Karen Kern said.

Early in-person voting in Cedarburg on Tuesday, Oct. 22

A steady stream of Cedarburg voters cast what could be bellwether votes.

"I feel happy, I feel joyful, and I hope everyone else votes, too," said voter Sonja Delgman.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The city voted Republican for years – including for Trump in 2016, when he won the by nine points. It flipped for Biden in 2020, the president winning by just 19 votes – a difference of 0.2% among the city's roughly 8,000 total votes.

This time, though?

"I think Trump’s going to do it. He’s been pushing hard, and I think he’s got his point across," voter John Jessel said. "Granted, a lot of people are not liking his personality, but I think he was a great president the first time through."

Early in-person voting in Cedarburg on Tuesday, Oct. 22

"(Kamala Harrs) is refreshing, I think, because she really seems to be able to articulate well her thoughts, her ideas, her politics," said voter Sharon Fatla.

"(Harris) is a good person. I would trust her to watch my 3-year-old granddaughter. I wouldn’t trust Trump to watch a dog, if I had one, because I don’t think he has any moral fiber of any kind," voter Bernie Fatla said.

"I want Trump to get in, because I think he has the experience to run things, and right now with the world the way that it is, he’s the candidate to at least get things calmed down a little bit," said voter Vicki Wirth. "I am worried about 'World War III' starting."

Related article

In a divided city, many didn't want to share how they are voting this year.

"It’s hard because you want to share your opinions. On the other hand, you don’t want to offend a neighbor," voter Wendy Sieg said. "We’re doing our part, to vote, and hopefully – may the best person win."

While early in-person voting started Tuesday, absentee ballots were already in the mail. As of Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 360,000 such ballots were already returned to Wisconsin clerks. Clerks cannot start counting those ballots until polls open on Election Day.