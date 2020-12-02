Wisconsin DWD launches extended unemployment benefits program

article

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on Wednesday, Dec. 2 announced that residents may now apply for extended unemployment benefits.

The application process will be available to those who have exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Benefits.

Extended benefits can provide up to 13 additional weeks of payments to those who have exhausted the 26 weeks of regular unemployment and 13 weeks of pandemic-related benefits. The extended benefits program does not apply to those collecting pandemic unemployment assistance.

Extended benefits, which may now be applied for, include:

Payment amount equivalent to an individual's regular unemployment insurance benefit amount

Duration of up to 13 weeks

The first payable week is retroactive to the week ending May 23, 2020 -- or the first week after an individual has exhausted other benefits, whichever is later

The last payable week will be the week ending Nov. 7, 2020

Individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment or pandemic-related benefits will have a link in the "important messages" section of the claimant portal dashboard, DWD said in a news release, where they can file for extended benefits.

Those who exhausted benefits, but are no longer filing, will be notified of potential eligibility for extended benefits by mail.

Individuals with a remaining balance of regular unemployment insurance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Benefits will continue to draw those payments until they are exhausted. Accordingly, individuals filing will be provided with messaging in the claimant portal before those benefits are exhausted and will be able to submit a new application for continued benefits payments, under the extended benefits program.

For more information, visit dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben.