Wisconsin Drug Take Back Day; unwanted drugs disposed safely

Saturday, April 27 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. It provides everyone with a safe way to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs.

While they are used to thinking outside the box, Concordia University pharmacy students were focused Saturday morning.

"It’s really important for us to make sure that people aren’t misusing drugs and they’re getting disposed properly," said Anna Chase, pharmacy student.

Chase and her classmates ran a drug take back day collection site. It’s part of a nationwide effort to provide a safe, convenient way for people to dispose of prescription drugs they no longer use.

Pharmacy students help dispose of unused drugs.

"One of the things we know can lead to prescription drug abuse is having unused and expired medications sitting in medicine cabinets," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Anything we can do to stop that from happening, it’s less likely that people will develop substance use disorder and will allow us to keep our community safe."

Kaul says Wisconsin is consistently a national leader in the drug take back program.

Some pills being tossed here date back decades.

"The oldest one today was from 2000," Chase said.

"First of all to get rid of the drugs the proper way and clear out my cabinets," said Denise Wuehr, who took advantage of the drug take back day. "I’ve had some surgeries. It was a year or two old. They were no good anymore and I didn’t want any kids to get ahold of them."

The prescription and over-the-counter medications being collected will eventually be incinerated.

The Concordia site collected roughly 300 to 500 pounds of medication on Saturday. There are permanent drug drop boxes at most police departments and pharmacies.