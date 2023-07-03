Wisconsin drought increases fireworks risk: 'We are very dry'

If you're thinking about shooting off your own fireworks for the Fourth of July, there are concerns tied to Wisconsin's drought.

The Independence Day holiday sees a boom in 911 calls and hospital visits. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center report, July 4 and 5 are the days with the highest number of ER visits by far.

In Wisconsin, the drought has dried up grass to a crunchy straw, adding to the risk.

"Given the nature of how hot and dry it has been, we do have the potential of fireworks being an issue, outside fires, as well as some exposures due to the heat," said Hartland Fire Captain Josh Orgas.

At the Hartland fire station, it was already expected to be busy through the holiday.

"This is usually one of the busiest weekends we have here in the Hartland Fire Department," said Orgas.

In southeast Wisconsin, the drought has dragged on.

"We are very dry. We are in a drought here in southeastern Wisconsin," said FOX6 Weather Expert Tom Wachs. "We are now a little over three inches below average since June, which is really wild to be as dry as we are right now."

The risk of fireworks sparking fires isn’t unheard of in Wisconsin.

"Fireworks cause, I would say, dozens of fires every year across the state," said Marc Sass, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. "I’ve responded to a number of them. It doesn’t take much, especially with the dry fuel conditions, the grasses and the leaves and things like that we have right now. It really doesn’t take much for a fire to start."

Firefighters suggest taking steps if you decide to shoot off some fireworks.

"Any time you’re going to be lighting off any sort of incendiary device with how dry it is out here, we do recommend that you water the grass beforehand," said Orgas. "Have that water hose ready and available afterward to ensure that if any fire does spread, you have something readily available there."

When you're done, place the used parts in water.

After July 4, there might be some more reasons for you to celebrate, as Mother Nature might produce her own light show.

"We may have a couple of isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it’s really on Wednesday, Wednesday afternoon and evening when a cold front comes through. That could bring in some decent rain and maybe a severe thunderstorm or two," said Wachs.