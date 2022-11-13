Wisconsin DOT Crash Responder Safety Week, 'goal is to go back home'

Wisconsin's Department of Transportation is taking steps to educate and save lives during Crash Responder Safety Week Nov. 14-18.

Throughout his 30-year career, State Trooper Robert Simpson has spotted good and bad drivers on Wisconsin highways.

"This is my career, and I love it. I love it," said Simpson. "People still come out here, and they text and drive. In a construction zone, that's a zero tolerance. That's prohibited."

Crash Responder Safety Week reminds drivers to always practice safe driving habits to protect emergency roadside workers.

Drivers should focus on the road ahead and move over or slow down when they see emergency vehicles.

Wisconsin law requires drivers to move over or slow down to provide a safety zone for emergency vehicles.

"When they don't move over, I get a little nervous. I have to take my concentration off a vehicle I have stopped," said Simpson.

Wisconsin is full of orange barrels and cement barriers to remind drivers to drive responsibly in construction zones.

"No. 1 is your speed. No. 2 is going to be your following distance. Don't follow a vehicle too closely," said Simpson.

Simpson said the goal when driving is always to go back home safely.

"When you're out here driving, and you're going to work, your goal is to go back home and be with your family," said Simpson. "When I come out here and work, and I'm standing on these shoulders, that's the same goal I have."